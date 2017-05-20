Prince George’s new comedy hot spot is opening its doors very soon.

SONAR will feature a premium nightclub experience with DJ and dancing until 3AM.

Owner Jason Luke says they’ll be making their hay on the weekends.

“It will be every Friday and Saturday at 7PM and 9PM. shows and we’ll be flying in comics from all over Canada and the USA and each show will also have to local comics.”

At first glance, Luke was skeptical of the location.

“This venue was sitting empty for a couple years and we didn’t think it would work and one day we decide to take a look and it was the perfect spot.”

As for the opening date, Luke is remaining tight-lipped.

“The opening date is a little bit secret. We will be opening in the coming weeks and you’ll see something coming up, but it will be a surprise.”

Luke believes SONAR will fill a major void.

“There was a comedy club in town about 12 years ago up at the Yellowhead Inn and that burnt down but for the past several years, people when they want to perform they kind of find these one-off venues and shows but there is nothing dedicated to comedy.”

The facility will have two levels with a DJ a different style of music on each floor.

It will be located at 1466 Third Avenue.