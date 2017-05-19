ICBC is expecting an increase in traffic during the Victoria Day long-weekend.

Spokesperson Lindsay Olsen drivers still need to be prepared for the elements.

“We’re still experiencing unpredictable weather in our province right now and we want drivers to remember that posted speed limits are for ideal road conditions only. On uneven roads or bad weather, slow down and increase your following distance to four seconds.”

Some helpful driving tips could come in handy according to Olsen.

“Crashes and injuries increase over the long-weekend to due to many factors including driving at unsafe speed. Avoid rushing to your destination by planning your route and being realistic about travel time. If you get delayed, be patient and accept the delay.”

490 people were injured in over 1,900 crashes province-wide during the May long-weekend.

In the North Central area, 38 people were hurt in 140 crashes.

Police will be out on BC roads targeting high-risk driving behaviors and speeding.