Tyson Phare was the Cougars' first selection in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft | PG Cougars/Twitter

Two weeks after being selected into the Western Hockey League (WHL), six players from the Prince George Cougars 2017 draft class have been invited to the U-16 Summer Provincial Camps.

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Team BC’s camp begins July 11th in Shawnigan Lake and will include first-round pick Tyson Phare, Brody Gagno, Gabe Shipley, and local product Matthew Magrath.

Phare was chosen by the Cougars 18th overall, tallying 40 points (18G, 22A) with the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford.

His teammate Gagno was the first defenceman selected by the Cougars in the sixth round, 113th overall.

Gabe Shipley of Powell River was chosen later in the sixth round out of the Delta Academy, where he recorded 10 assists in 29 games.

Matthew Magrath was the final defenceman selected by the Cougars in the ninth round, playing with the Prince George T1 Bantam Cougars this past year; he also spent the past four seasons as part of the Cougars’ game-day equipment staff.

Sometimes you just have to keep things local! Congrats Matthew! Welcome to your hometown WHL team! pic.twitter.com/dM0N6seIGy — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 4, 2017

SASKATCHEWAN:

Later in July, both Stanley Cooley and Boston Maxwell will be heading for their province’s U-16 Camp.

Regina native Cooley was drafted 62nd overall in the third round; he potted 18 goals with the Notre Dame Hounds this season.

Congrats to @NotreDameHounds student athlete Stanley Cooley on being selected 62nd overall to the @PGCougars! #WHLBantamDraft pic.twitter.com/V13UpFhsfE — CSSHL (@CSSHL) May 4, 2017

In Round Four, Prince George took to select forward Boston Maxwell of the Saskatoon Stallions AA Bantam team, where he registered 43 points (21G, 22A).

Next season, he’ll be suiting up for the SMAAAHL’s Saskatoon Contacts.

The 2017 U-16 Challenge Cup will take place in Calgary this October.