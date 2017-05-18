Police in Prince George is asking you to take care out there during the Victoria Day long-weekend.

Sgt. Matt Labelle says they will be out in full force.

“We’ll be focused on the driving behaviors that are causing injury and death specifically impaired driving, speeding, seat belt use, distracted driving and intersection related violations.”

Labelle says they’ll be going to the city’s high-traffic areas.

“We’re focusing on those high-risk driving behaviors that do cause injury and death at the collision locations. We’re focused on the top 10 locations within the city that the higher frequency collisions are occurring.”

The local RCMP reported last month the city’s 10 high-risk intersections saw a 53% decline in collisions over the past year.

The intersections of Highway 16 and 97 along with 15th Avenue and Ospika Boulevard declined 93 and 89% respectively.

It is part of Canada Road Safety Week.

The initiative has seen an increase in speed traps throughout Prince George.

The BC RCMP handed out 1,034 speeding tickets province-wide during the 2016 May long weekend.