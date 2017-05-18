The 2017 Pemberton Music Festival (PMF) has officially been cancelled as the organizers of the popular summer show have filed for bankruptcy.

No formal notice has been given, but the concert has appointed international accounting firm Ernst & Young (E&Y) as the trustee.

E&Y Senior Vice-President Kevin Brennan says the cancellation is because of low ticket sales.

“There’s been a vast decrease in the number of ticket sales compared to last year. They would have sold on average about 38,000 four-day tickets, and this year they’re at about just over 18,000 tickets sold on the same basis.”

Brennan adds the concert has only been able to generate $8.2 million in revenue, while working with a $22 million budget.

In a statement from the site’s FAQ section, ticket refunds will not be automatic as the festival has no ability to provide the money.

However, customers who have purchased a ticket by credit card via a third party website still have a chance to be refunded.

The PMF website says they will release further details about the bankruptcy within five days of its appointment.

We’ve reached out to Timber Concerts and Huka Productions, organizers of the vent, but have yet to respond.

