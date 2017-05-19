The Prince George RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Roberta Marie Sims.

The Prince George Serious Crimes Unit has been called in to lead the investigation.

CPL. Craig Douglass says a couple of factors led to the update.

“There is a number of things about this investigation that has led investigators to believe that Roberta’s disappearance is very suspicious and certainly out of character and we’re concerned she may have been met with foul play.”

Roberta often goes by either “Robin” or “Bobby” and the last names “Chambers” or “Jacobson.”

The police describe Sims as:

· Caucasian female

· 163 cm (5’4″)

· 70 kg (154 lbs)

· Long blonde hair

· Blue eyes

· Several tattoos including on her left upper arm, her left upper chest, and on the right side of her neck

In addition, Roberta usually had her small dog with her.

“Although her dog and vehicle have been located, investigators would also like to speak to anyone that may have seen her or her vehicle since May 1st,” says Douglass.

Police are also asking businesses owners and managers to check video surveillance.

The vehicle is described as a dark red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with 4 doors and bearing BC licence plates BH248X.