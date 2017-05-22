A former Prince George Mayor has been named to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Dan Rogers has been the Manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce since 2014.

Rogers says even though he’s in the Okanagan, he still keeps tabs on the city.

“Vernon has been great, you would be amazed by how many people from the north and in Prince George that I come across in the Okanagan, that network and that relationship I have with Prince George is still very strong. I spend a lot of time in Prince George so I know what’s important there.”

Rogers says a lot of his partnerships are province-wide including the northern capital.

“I work closely with the BC chamber network and that includes working closely with some of the initiatives of the Prince George chamber and I look forward to bringing that mindset of collaboration that I learned extremely well in the north.”

He says he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“They have a fairly large chamber in Kelowna and it’s a similar size community and is a bit larger than Prince George but the resources and the policy work that they do have been impressive.”

Rogers lived in Prince George for three decades and was a four-term member of City Council including one term as Mayor.

The Kelowna-based chamber has 1,350 members.

Rogers begins his role as Executive Director next month.