A familiar face is back with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Len McNamara has been hired by the team as their Business Director.

He replaces Lu Verticchio who is retiring.

NEWS: Former Coach/GM of the Spruce Kings hired as the new Business Director! https://t.co/DxloV7hVSV pic.twitter.com/49jN4z4BP6 — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) May 19, 2017

This is McNamara’s fifth stint with the Spruce Kings; previously holding positions of head coach, assistant coach, and general manager.

“I’m excited and would like to thank the Spruce Kings’ management for bringing me back once again,” says McNamara.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside staff and our many volunteers, in continuing to build upon our strong ties to our community that have made this club a proud tradition in our city.”

“From Len I think he’s someone that’s been involved in the athletic world in Prince George with his time with the Spruce Kings, the university, and soccer. Over the last three or four years we’ve grown to a business that exceeds over 1 million in revenue with our house and various other lotteries along with the hockey side of things. We do a great job of being in the community, but I think we have to be pushed to be better and we need a single point of contact to lead that charge. Len puts us in a position where we can continue to be strong members of the community and give back which is important for the growth of the Spruce Kings, ” said Team President Tom Bohmer.

McNamara first joined the Spruce Kings 35 years ago in 1982.