There will be no shortage of musical acts at Canada Games Plaza during Prince George’s Canada 150 celebrations.

Canada Heatwave 150 is a free eight-day concert series taking place from July 1 to 8.

Civic Events Coordinator, Jen Tkachuk is extremely pleased with the lineup.

“Bruce Cockburn, Delhi 2 Dublin, The Paperboys and we really have an incredible lineup of people as well as local artists as well.”

A lot of the credit should go to the Prince George Folkfest Society according to Tkachuk.

“They have really done a great job in helping us to deliver this incredible line up so they really have a ton of expertise and connections in being able to book this type of entertainment and we’re really excited to have them before performing.”

The event should bring some old memories from the Canada Winter Games.

“As a community, we really enjoyed the Canada Winter Games. The feeling and the excitement at the plaza with the music was probably most people’s favorite part of that event and in a way, we’re kind of recreating that but in the summer.”

The concert series will begin at 7 pm following the Canada Day Celebration at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park.

For a full list of the concerts click here.