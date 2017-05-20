Local mounties will be taking advantage of the early summer weather today.

More than a dozen RCMP officers, fire-fighters, and sheriffs will be washing the public’s vehicles, and a 50/50 raffle of $5,000 will also be up for grabs.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Anthony Hanson says it’ll also act as a fundraiser for Special Olympics BC.

“It leads up to our Torch Run on June 6th, which will be held at the detachment with a 3.5km course that people can walk, or run, or cycle to participate.”

People can have their cars washed by a minimum donation of $10, and Hanson adds the detachment has a close relationship with the organization.

“Special Olympics BC is an excellent charity. They do phenomenal work for special and gifted athletes within our province, and there’s always time for that.”

Officers will be set up in the Canadian Tire parking lot on Domano Boulevard, taking place from 11AM to 3PM.