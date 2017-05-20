Prince George Firefighters have responded to a blaze along Highway 97 South this morning.
.@pgfirefighters/@PG_RCMP/@bchydro crews have all arrived off #BCHwy97 in Hart; fire still being tamed, no update at this time | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Cw3neu4quJ
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017
Multiple crews, along with local RCMP, BC Ambulance, and BC Hydro crews, arrived around 6AM at what appeared to be an abandoned residence engulfed in flames near Houghtaling Road.
The fire was veered away from the surrounding environment as fighters were attacking from all angles of the home.
.@pgfirefighters pushing flames away from surrounding environment; hoses at front, side, & back of residence | #BCHwy97 #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/xzrwzcgvVM
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, no immediate threat to the public, and there appeared to be no resident or residents of the home nearby when firefighters arrived.
We will bring more information as it becomes available.
.@pgfirefighters bring out the hose as flames emerge from 2nd floor of residence in Hart; fire truck standing by | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/l1iIVZ4Sdr
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017