PG Firefighters hose down a structure fire off Hwy 97 South | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Prince George Firefighters have responded to a blaze along Highway 97 South this morning.

Multiple crews, along with local RCMP, BC Ambulance, and BC Hydro crews, arrived around 6AM at what appeared to be an abandoned residence engulfed in flames near Houghtaling Road.

The fire was veered away from the surrounding environment as fighters were attacking from all angles of the home.

.@pgfirefighters pushing flames away from surrounding environment; hoses at front, side, & back of residence | #BCHwy97 #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/xzrwzcgvVM — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, no immediate threat to the public, and there appeared to be no resident or residents of the home nearby when firefighters arrived.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.