One man and one woman are in hospital receiving life-threatening treatment after being assaulted by an adult male early this morning.

Prince George Mounties were called around 2AM to a disturbance on the corner of Oak Street and Porter Avenue, learning the two victims had sustained serious injuries from the apparent altercation.

It’s also been indicated by police that all three parties involved are familiar with each other; the male suspect was located and arrested near the scene.

The Prince George Serious Crimes Unit Section is now leading the case.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.