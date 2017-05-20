UPDATE:

The male victim in Saturday morning’s aggravated assault has now died from his injuries.

The female victim of this attack is expected to survive.

RCMP say the case is now being treated as a homicide and the Prince George Serious Crimes Unit will continue to lead the investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the numbers below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One man and one woman are in hospital receiving life-threatening treatment after being assaulted by an adult male early this morning.

Prince George Mounties were called around 2AM to a disturbance on the corner of Oak Street and Porter Avenue, learning the two victims had sustained serious injuries from the apparent altercation.

It’s also been indicated by police that all three parties involved are familiar with each other; the male suspect was located and arrested near the scene.

The Prince George Serious Crimes Unit Section is now leading the case.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.