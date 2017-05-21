The Prince George Library has a new member on its leadership team.

As the new Public Service Manager, Ignacio Albarracin will be in charge of administrating library programming and services and overseeing the budget.

In the two weeks or so that he’s been here, he’s experienced the northern hospitality firsthand.

“I’ve received mail from people in the community just welcoming me saying ‘hi, I hope your transition goes well,’ ‘Wishing you and your family the best of luck,” he remarks, “that really means a lot to me.”

Albarracin was last living in sunny San Antonio, Texas, working as the Coordinator of Digital Services at the San Antonio Public Library. After five years there, he’s ready for something new.

“It’s time to head towards colder temperatures and enjoy the mountains and the trees and the land. It’s just gorgeous up here.”

Albarracin has also lived in places like Honduras and the American northeast coast, each with its own unique climate. None of which, however, have been this far north.

“I have had some experience with, what I would have considered, pretty intense weather conditions. My son was born in 2010 on back-to-back blizzards where the whole city was shut down, we weren’t even able to leave the hospital, they wouldn’t let us. Having said that it’s not a city where people are expected to change tires on a seasonal basis or to have devices plugged on to their motors to keep them warm during the winter, so that’ll be new for me but, honestly, to me that’s just part of the adventure,” he says, “I like seeing more parts of the world so to meet at that just makes it more exciting.”

Albarracin couldn’t have come any sooner. The library has been without a public service manager Shane Parmar left in October.