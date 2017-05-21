It was a remarkable run at the 2017 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championships for Jon Cooper and his Canadian clan, who were looking to complete a three-peat Gold in Germany.

However, despite making a comeback in the third period, the Prince George native was unable to lead Canada to that feat, losing 2-1 in a shootout to Sweden.

The 49-year-old head coach of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning will bring back a silver medal to Northern BC.

“We sat in our locker room and don’t feel like we lost a hockey game tonight, we feel like we lost a shootout,” Said Cooper after the game.

“I told our guys: ‘Hold your head high.’ We knew the rules going in, it was part of the format, and they bested us. I thought both goalies were exceptional, but in the end it came down to a skill competition and they were better than us and they are deserving world champs.”

Ryan O’Reilly was the lone goal-scorer for Canada; Henrik Lundqvist stopped all four shootout attempts to give his country its 10th World title.

MEMORIAL CUP:

The Thunderbirds have slipped to 0-2 in their first Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history.

Taking on the Windsor Spitfires, Seattle fell behind early in the contest and were unable to recover, ultimately losing by a score of 7-1.

The host team scored three goals in the first, all within a 38-second span, followed by the T-Birds’ only tally of the night by Alternate Captain Keegan Kolesar.

Windsor would score four more to improve their tournament record to 2-0 in front of the home crowd.

Seattle’s next game goes for Tuesday at 4PM Pacific time against the Quebec Major Junior League (QMJHL) champion Saint John Sea Dogs.