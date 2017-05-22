ICBC recognized the city’s efforts to fight texting-and-driving at this week’s Council meeting.

Company spokesperson Doug Mac Donald presented a plaque to the city for its part in March’s Distracted Driving campaign. The city put safety decals on the driver’s side of all fleet vehicles.

“It reminds staff as they’re getting into their vehicles ‘oh yea, don’t use my cell phone when I’m driving, pull over when it’s safe to do so,’” he says, “also, they’re being great role models out there saying the fact that they won’t text and drive they won’t use cell phone while driving.”

.@icbc recognizing @cityofpg‘s part in March’s Distracted Driving Campaign. City awarded with cell phone plaque #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/Mh4EbpmfFp — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 16, 2017

Mac Donald says safe driving starts with all of us and the city can set a good example.

“Distracted driving is the second leading cause of crashes and fatalities in the province of BC and it’s something we have to address and this is one of the first steps. Role-modeling the proper behavior that want to see happen out there and we’re very proud to be working with the city of Prince George on this.”

Not only is distracted driving dangerous, it’s expensive. A ticket is $368 and four penalty points.