The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George ventured out to McBride to hold it’s most recent regular meeting, the first time in over 20 years one wasn’t held in the city.

After seeing the community and its facilities, Chair Art Kaehn says the RDFFG needs to do more to help the community that’s fallen on hard times.

The Village’s biggest economic hit in recent memory is the loss of the local sawmill that burned down in early April, putting 35 full-time employees out of work.

“We’re going to do what we can to help the community turn the corner on the economic prosperity side and do what we can to help them make it a better community and more attractive for people to move out there.”

The RDFFG will also hold upcoming meetings in Mackenzie and Valemount to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“It’s very unfortunate that they’re struggling as a community and their economy is in tough shape. That’s one area where if there’s an opportunity, the Regional District will step up.”