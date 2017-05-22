Prince George City Council unanimously supported the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ (FCM) proposed plan to fight poverty at its most recent meeting.

The FCM is calling on Ottawa to work with all levels of government to create an effective poverty reduction strategy, one that “aligns with and supports local and regional actions to maximize the Strategy’s impact on the individuals, families, and communities.”

Mayor Lyn Hall wants the city to be involved in a strategy, especially regarding a problem prevalent in Prince George

“Every community in the country is affected by it and every community is trying to come up with their own plan that but we obviously need that kind of support at the federal level. It would really be of great assistance for us.”

In supporting this, Mayor Lyn Hall says the city is doing what it can to help residents and especially the RCMP.

“If we can put various programs in place, or increase programs, or increase housing, the free services, it really helps out on the RCMP end. Then they can you designate their time to other things so it’s really a catch-22.”

Members of Council are heading to the annual FCM convention June 1st.