An explosion at a pop concert in England Monday night is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police in the city of Manchester say 22 people have been killed and more than 50 are seriously injured from the apparent suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande show.

Authorities add they’ve arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the tragedy, but have yet to reveal his identity.

Islamic State, or ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by one of their members.

Several young girls are among the deceased.

More to come.