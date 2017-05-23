UPDATE:

The threat level of the explosion at a pop concert in Manchester, England has now risen according to authorities.

Speaking before the media around 10PM local time Tuesday night, British Prime Minister Theresa May says an update from the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre believes another attack could be imminent.

“It’s a possibility we can not ignore that there’s a wider group of individuals linked to this attack. It is now concluded, on the basis of today’s investigation, that the threat level should be increased for the time being from ‘severe’ to ‘critical.’”

She adds military personnel has been requested to aid Manchester police, saying they’re prepared for events like these.

They’ll be deployed in certain locations and during upcoming events as a precaution.

22 people were killed and under 60 are injured as a result of the apparent suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande Concert Monday night.

Images from today's (23 May 2017) vigil in Manchester's Albert Square. https://t.co/PoHAvPxxI0 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

UPDATE – 11:15AM:

Police have identified the apparent suicide bomber at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Though not officially identified by the coroner, 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi has been named; he is of Libyan descent and ISIS has claimed him as one of its followers.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to last night's attack. pic.twitter.com/w1BdLp9nY4 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

An explosion at a pop concert in England Monday night is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police in the city of Manchester say 22 people have been killed and more than 50 are seriously injured from the apparent suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande show.

Authorities add they’ve arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the tragedy, but have yet to reveal his identity.

Islamic State, or ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by one of their members.

Several young girls are among the deceased.