The Victoria Day long weekend in Prince George ended on a warm note on Monday.

Cindy Yu with the Environment Canada saved her best for last.

“Yesterday, our high for the afternoon got up to 24.6. It was the hottest day of the weekend, it was warm, it was hot, but it’s definitely not a record-breaking temperature.”

However, when we look at the bigger picture, the combined seasonal temperature from March to this point in May might surprise you.

“Prince George is actually about 1.2 degrees below the seasonal temperature, so right now we’re looking at really is a transitional period. We are switching from the colder climate into a warmer weather pattern,” says Yu.

Some intense conditions are on the horizon according to Yu.

“We are actually expecting a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. We are expecting gusty and northwesterly winds of up to 40 kilometers an hour going up to 60. Tomorrow is another unsettled day with some showers.”

A sunny period is expected to start on Thursday with temperatures getting as warm as 29 degrees by Sunday.