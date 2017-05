Anna MacDonald led the way for the three Prince George Trampoline gymnasts that competed at a meet in Kelowna.

She ended up first on Trampoline and second on Double Mini-Trampoline, while Sydney Hamilton placed 5th on Trampoline and 14th on Double Mini-Trampoline.

Rhiana Palfy, in her first national level appearance, wound up 9th on Double Mini-Trampoline.

Prince George will send seven Trampoline athletes to the Western Canada Cup in Port Moody June 2nd to 4th.