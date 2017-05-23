'Stone Soup' calls on the public, businesses, & art groups to interact with each other | Photo Courtesy of BC Culture Days

A networking event focusing on local art enthusiasts is coming to Northern BC for the first time.

BC Culture Days is part of a nationwide movement to get Canadians involved with their art community, regardless of skill level or point-of-view.

Manager Nazanin Shoja says the gathering is called “Stone Soup,” after the meaning of the traveler’s meal.

“It is very similar to that idea of everyone contributing something to the pot, and to make something really special that we wouldn’t be able to make on our own.”

Get creative and develop network and collaboration skills in the FREE Stone Soup Series event @Studio2880 with @BCCultureDays. Reserve ASAP pic.twitter.com/dKkJ2u5qHT — Ridge Side Art (@RidgeSideArt) May 18, 2017

The event is set for anyone to network and mingle with arts organizations, cultural groups, local businesses, and others to brainstorm and share creative ideas and/or projects.

Shoja says the City of Prince George has been very keen on trying “Stone Soup.”

“There are so many great artists and organizations; it’s just an opportunity to really bring them all together and getting them to work together collaboratively. We’ve partnered with the Prince George Community Arts Council and they’ve been really keen on getting this event off the ground.”

She adds local award-winning artist Christina Watts will be the headline feature presentation during the two-hour session, and hopes people will be able to thrive from new relationships.

“She’s a visual artist, and she’ll be doing an activity with the group. We’ll also be doing a variety of activities that will engage participants in meeting each other and brainstorming ideas. It’s really an inspiring evening.”

Studio 2880 is the main sponsor of “Stone Soup.”

For more information, or if you wish to register, you can click here.