UPDATE: 4:15 PM

BC Hydro crews are headed to the Hart to fix the downed wire. Workers are not yet assigned to the other outages.

ORIGINAL STORY:

This afternoon’s rain has caused nearly blackouts across the city.

BC Hydro reports a windstorm has knocked power out for 174 homes west of Foothills Boulevard and south of Otway Road. Power went out at 3:35 PM. Crews are not yet assigned to this situation.

Another 587 customers in an area east of Aberdeen Road and north of Midland Road have been without power since about 3:40 PM. Details are under investigation. As of 4 PM, there are no crews assigned to this incident.

A downed wire in the Hart has another 64 homes north of Glendale Drive and southeast of Highway 97 in the dark. That happened at 3:36 PM, crews aren’t assigned there yet either.

BC Hydro hasn’t yet given a time frame as to when power will be turned back on.