Prince George baseball product Jared Young cashed in on a dream season with the NCAA’s Old Dominion Monarchs.

Young was named to the InTouch Credit Union 2017 Conference USA Baseball All-Academic Team on Monday.

He held a 3.78 Grade Point Average in Sport Management and was one of two Old Dominion baseball players to earn the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal.

📢: It's awards time here in Biloxi! Announcing our #CUSABASE Individual Awards & All-Conference selections! 👇 pic.twitter.com/bZRUkcX004 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 23, 2017

The local baseball star transferred from Oklahoma-based Connor State Community College.

Young led the Monarchs in average (.374), home runs (7), on-base percentage (.448) and slugging (.589) during the regular season.

During league play, Young hit a blistering .433 batting average.

He was also twice named the C-USA Hitter of the Week and was once hailed as the National Player of the Week.

Young and Old Dominion begin the 2017 The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Wednesday.

They enter the tournament as the second seed and will play seventh ranked Florida International University.