Seattle Captain Mathew Barzal at the 2017 Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario

The Thunderbirds are taking flight the other direction and heading back to Seattle after going winless in round-robin play at the 2017 Memorial Cup.

The team needed a win against the Saint John Sea Dogs to compete in the playoffs, but couldn’t even find an open cage in the entire contest.

Despite out-shooting the winners of the Quebec Major Junior League (QMJHL) 31-28, the WHL champions lost by a score of 7-0.

Great support from T-Birds fans during handshake line with Sea Dogs. #MCMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/214Ih036HK — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) May 24, 2017

Saint John’s Joe Veleno and Bokondji Imama each recorded three points, earning the Second and Third Stars of the night.

Goaltender Carl Stankowski started the game for Seattle, but was replaced by back-up Rylan Toth in the middle frame after giving up four goals, including three in a span of 53 seconds.

Sea Dogs’ netminder, and game’s First Star Callum Booth stopped all 31 shots for his team’s first win of the tournament.

They will advance to the playoff round, along with the Erie Otters and host Windsor Spitfires; the standings will be decided Wednesday night.

This was the T-Birds’ first Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history.

