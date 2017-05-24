Prince George Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, seventeen firefighters from three different halls arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 9300 block of Old Summit Lake Road.

Two occupants were home at the time of the blaze and were awakened by the smoke detector.

Both people exited the residence and were taken to University Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews extinguished the fire by isolating the damage to the kitchen and dining area of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators will remain on scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the blaze and estimated damages are not known at this time.