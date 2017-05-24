BC Hydro crews continue to work hard after Prince George residents were left in the dark from yesterday’s rain and windstorm.

Community Relations Coordinator Dave Mosure says the province, much like the city is slowly picking up the pieces.

“It’s been a busy 18 hours. Provincially, we have 184,000 customers that have been restored, centrally in Prince George, we have a single event with 65 customers impacted and we’re hoping to have that one back on by noon today.”

The biggest outage has 65 residents without power.

The affected area includes Sinclair Mills South, Longworth Road, The 41 thousand block of Gray Road, Upper Fraser Road, portions of Berg Road and Dan Road along with a chunk of Dewey West Road.