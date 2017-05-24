The Prince George Fire Centre is reporting one wildfire began during yesterday’s rain and windstorm that wreaked havoc province-wide.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says the blaze occurred at a popular spot.

“We do have a current wildfire that started yesterday at Tete Jaune Cache near the entrance to Mount Robson Provincial Park. We currently have 26 firefighters on scene and they’re working just in the area south of Highway 16. We do have one helicopter ready but unfortunately, due to the weather it is not safe for it to be flying so we’re just waiting for the weather to clear in order to get a better picture of how big the fire is at this time.”

Reynolds has some advice for those who wish to start a fire.

“If you are doing a larger burn please consider conducting a smaller burner on the perimeter beforehand to create a fuel break and to help prevent the fire from spreading beyond its intended size.”

The Fire Centre is keeping a close eye on the swing in weather conditions as a hot and sunny dry spell is expected for the region starting on Thursday.