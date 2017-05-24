The 3rd Canada North Resources Expo takes over the CN Centre this weekend.

The biennial event brings together forestry, mining, construction, and trucking reps from across the north.

Show Manager Mark Cusack says there will be lots to see inside and even more in the parking lot.

“There’s literally 200-300 machines outside. Some of them are moving and doing demos. The operators and contractors can physically get up and go in the machines and have a look around. They can’t run them but then can kick the tires, right, which is something you can’t do these days online.”

The Expo runs Friday and Saturday from 9 AM – 5 PM.