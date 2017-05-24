Competition begins Friday and continues until Sunday at the 2017 Canadian Open Judo Championships which will be held at the University of Calgary.

17 Prince George athletes, including 12 from the Hart Judo Academy and five from the PG Judo Club, are

entered with nine of them in the Under-16 age class.

Participants are listed below.

Names, club, weight category:

U16 athletes:

Tami Goto, PGJC, U16 -48

Hannah Gould, Hart, U16, -52

Sydney Edgson, PGJC, U16 -57

Asher Young, Hart, U16 -42

Ioan Frizzel, Hart, U16 -46

Isaac Kamstra, Hart, U16 -46

Matthias Schenk, Hart, U16 -55

Koen Heitman, Hart, U16 -60

Lochlan Young, Hart, U16 -66

U18 athletes:

Brooke Corbett, Hart, U18 -44

Maxwell Young, Hart, U18 -55

Ryan Russell, PGJC, U18 -60

Davin Greenwood, Hart, U18 -60

Branden Edwards, PGJC, U18 -66

Kurtis Cormack, Hart, U18 -66

U21 athlete:

Taylor Schaus, PGJC, U21 -55

Veteran athlete:

Doug Gould, Hart, Veterans -81