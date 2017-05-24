One man is in Provincial Court today in connection with last weekend’s assault and homicide.

34-year-old Christopher Clarke Prince of Prince George faces three charges: one of second-degree murder, one of assault with a weapon, and another of uttering threats

RCMP were called to the corner of Oak Street and Porter Avenue around 1:40 AM on Saturday, May 20th, where officers found a 30-year-old male and 20-year-old female suffering from serious injuries. The man died in hospital shortly afterward. The woman survived and has since been released.

Police found and arrested Prince near the scene around the time of the call.

RCMP believe all the people involved were known to each other and called this a targeted attack as a result of a disagreement.

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Section continues to lead the investigation.