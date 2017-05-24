If biking to and from work seems like a daunting task, you can hop on the bus at no cost.

BC Transit is offering free rides to anyone trying their best during Bike to Work Week.

Spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says all you have to do is show your bike helmet to get on the bus.

“This is to support people during that time as some people may be starting to bike into work and might not be as comfortable with it, so they can bike one way and then bus home if they feel like doing that.”

Dyck says this is also another way BC Transit is promoting sustainable transportation.

“That’s walking, cycling, busing, or carpooling so this is another way that BC Transit and the city of Prince Geroge are promoting many forms of transportation that is better for the environment.”

Anyone taking advantage of this can use the bike racks on the front of the bus.

Bike to Work Week runs May 29th – June 2nd.