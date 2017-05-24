After nearly 30 years of use, the facility had begun to show its age .

The new playing field will meet Canadian Football League and FIFA standards. New throwing and jumping facilities are set to International Association of Athletics Federations specs

“I really think it’s a step up. Even though it’s not quite track and field specific, it’s more multi-use. I’m looking forward to watching some soccer games here with UNBC and other sports as well.” – Ron Davis, long-time local track and field coach (you could split the quote onto two screens if needed)

Construction should be complete by this fall with the upgraded facility to open 2017