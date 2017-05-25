BC NDP leader John Horgan addressed the media in Victoria on Wednesday following the final results of the 2017 BC Election.

After absentee ballots were counted, the Liberals hold 43 seats in the Legislature while the NDP has 41 and the Green Party has 3.

The Liberals still won the popular vote with 40.36% of ballots cast but by only eight one-hundredths of a percent over the NDP.

Horgan says he’s been working tirelessly on issues like healthcare and education and remains in constant communication the BC Greens.

“I have been talking to the leader of the Green Party (Andrew Weaver) and his team and I’m optimistic that we will be able to put together a framework that has the majority of support in the legislature.”

Horgan also stated both parties are talking about proportional representation in the legislature.