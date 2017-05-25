Prince George’s premier racing course for automobiles is re-opening this weekend for the summer.

PG Auto Racing Association (PGARA) President Chris Arronge says the speedway track is marking it’s 65th season of outdoor family fun.

He adds the shows and races are an entertainment staple of Northern BC.

“We get a lot of people; they line up along the highway, they get a good show. We destroy a whole bunch of cars. Monster trucks are coming July 8th and 9th; we got six trucks coming and there’ll be a ride truck there for the kids, so lots to do that night for sure.”

2017 will kick off with the Turgeon Memorial Day Race Saturday night for street cars, mini-stock racers, and hornets.

Arronge says it’s not often the region gets these live racing shows that offer something for the whole family.

“It’s important to bring your kids out and show them what live entertainment is, because there’s not a lot of live entertainment in Prince George the whole family can come to. It gets you outdoors, it’s a nice three-hour show for $10, and I can’t think of any better way to spend a Saturday night.”

He says nearly 50 vehicles will be in contention with initial races beginning at 7PM.

For a full schedule and pricing information, you can click here.