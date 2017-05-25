Small business confidence in BC rose 2.3 points in May to 69.4 according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The climb now puts the province’s entrepreneurs as the most optimistic in Canada, 1.2 points ahead of Ontario.

Alberta and BC Vice-President Richard Truscott has a simple message for the government.

“Don’t mess it up. BC’s economy is doing well, small business optimism is heading in the right direction and it’s in a very positive territory.”

BC’s lead over the national index (66.0) also increased to 3.4 points, with the business confidence index back at the same level it was at the end of 2016.