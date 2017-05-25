The Westwood Pub Devils improved to 6-2 in Prince George Senior Lacrosse following a 6-2 triumph over the Northland Nissan Assault.

This weekend, the Assault will play the Lumberjacks Saturday night at 8PM, and Sunday morning at 10AM in Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits play the Crossfire tonight in Quesnel, and Monday night, at 8PM at Kin 1.

STANDINGS:

1) RPR MECHANICAL/BX PUB BANDITS, 6-0

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 6-2

3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 3-3

4) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE, 3-5

5) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 1-4

6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 0-5