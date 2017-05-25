The Westwood Pub Devils improved to 6-2 in Prince George Senior Lacrosse following a 6-2 triumph over Northland Nissan Assault.

This weekend, the Assault will play the Lumberjacks Saturday night at 8 and Sunday morning at 10 in Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits play the Crossfire tonight (Thursday) in Quesnel and Monday night at 8 at Kin 1.

Standings: (Including game on Wednesday, May 24th)

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 6-0

2)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 6-2

3)CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 3-3

4)QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 3-5

5)NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 1-4

6)MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-5