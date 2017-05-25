A team of local breast cancer warriors has donated a few5,000 split evenly between two local groups.

The NorthBreast Passage Dragon Boat Society raised money through local donations, a dinner and dance fundraiser, and, of course, many successful bake sales.

“It depends on how big they are but a cookie is about a dollar,” says Society President Barbara Old, “we bake a lot of cookies.”

The first $2,500 was given to Sprit of the North, which will be put towards UHNBC’s upcoming Breast Health Imaging Centre. The new breast screening equipment will look and find cancer much quicker and more accurately than before. It’ll also be a central hub for everyone in the north.

“We’ve been through the gauntlet of going for the [mammogram], then you go here, you got there, you go here, you go there, you have to wait,” says Lanzinger, “getting a breast cancer diagnosis is a very scary thing but I think the way they’re going to do it now is going to be much more supportive for women.”

Spirit of the North CEO Judy Neiser is thankful for the donation, especially since it’s coming from those who have experienced breast cancer first hand.

“They are our best advocates for what changes were needed and how this approach supports a better standard of care for patients in the North.”

The other $2,500 went to the Prince George Hospice Society, another group that Old and the boaters are familiar with.

“It’s a place that, unfortunately, a lot of our members have ended up in and have passed away so Hospice is a place close to our hearts.”

It’s finally warm enough that the women can get out on the lake. They’re training for an upcoming race in Penticton in September.