High school students in Prince George will soon be able to take advantage of free transit once again.

BC Transit’s GradPASS program is coming in June, in which students receive free unlimited use of local bus systems for two days only.

Spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says the aim is the provide safe transportation.

“They can choose which two days they want to travel and they don’t have to be consecutive. It’s something that we feel is a great way to promote a safe system, and a safe way for people to get home from their graduation festivities.”

He adds the passes are non-transferrable and will be distributed to participating communities.

“There’ll be 22,000 GradPASS’ delivered this year and in past years, we’ve seen that to have been well-received and well-accepted by people across the province and by those secondary school graduates.”

The program initially rolled out in Vancouver in 1988 and has reached out to 50 cities for nearly 30 years.