Local Liberal MLA Shirley Bond may have won re-election by a comfortable margin but her party isn’t sitting quite so pretty. The Liberals secured 40.36% of the popular vote – not even 1% more than the NDP.

She says the final results make voters wishes clear.

“As you can imagine, there are discussions taking place between all of the parties as we speak. I think British Columbians and sent a pretty clear message that they want us to figure out how to work together across party lines and we’re certainly going to have to do that in order to get work done.”

Bond says she is not in a position to speculate about the eventual outcome of those discussions.

“My goal in the legislature has been to work constructively across party lines wherever that’s possible. It’s hard to say how this is going to end up but it doesn’t change my goal and that is to continue to work hard on behalf of northern British Columbians.”

Even though the votes have all been counted, there’s not yet a clear picture of what the government is going to look like. Both the BC Federation of Labour and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business have commented on the impact of that continuing uncertainty and Bond empathizes.

“I can understand waiting to figure out what’s going to happen next and in many ways we’re waiting to do that as well as as MLAs. We do have our work cut out for us and I look forward to more certainty in the weeks ahead.”

Bond says she’s grateful to have been re-elected and intends to continue bringing northern issues to Victoria.