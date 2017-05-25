A major upset in Prince George Senior Lacrosse.

The Quesnel M. Daniels Consulting Crossfire knocked off the first place and defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 10-9 in overtime Thursday night in Quesnel.

Dusty Cathcart won it with his second goal of the game in OT.

The same teams meet again Monday night at 8 at Kin 1.

The 4-5 Crossfire also have a win this season against the second place Westwood Pub Devils.

League play continues in Mackenzie Saturday night at 8 and Sunday morning at 10 when the Lumberjacks host Northland Nissan Assault.

STANDINGS: (On Friday morning, May 26)

1) RPR MECHANICAL/BX PUB BANDITS, 6-1

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 6-2

3) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE, 4-5

4) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 3-3

5) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 1-4

6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 0-5