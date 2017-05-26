The wildfire just east of Tete Jaune Cache near Mount Robson Provincial Park continues to burn.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre says they were finally able to pin down the full location of the fire.

“We were unable to get an accurate map of the fire until yesterday due to the low cloud cover. Since Tuesday, there hasn’t been any significant growth and we have been able to map the fire which is now at 574 hectares but crews are making good progress.”

Fire crews are expected to be out in full force on Friday according to Reynolds.

“We have 54 firefighters who are on scene and will be back to work today, we have 29 more firefighters who have been deployed and should be arriving later this afternoon. We also have two provincial helicopters who will be on the scene and assist with bucketing on the fire.”

Over 90 firefighters are expected to battle the blaze this weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was human caused and is likely from a tree falling onto a power line.