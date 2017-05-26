Science World in Vancouver is teaming up with an American-based learning system, and a local museum will be joining forces as well.

As a partner, the Exploration Place will soon be introducing the STEM Learning Ecosystem, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

CEO Tracy Calogheros says the idea behind this program is to reach out to youth in the community, encouraging them to pursue careers in these fields.

“Nobody wakes up at age 18 and decides they want to be an engineer, but we need engineers, so we need to expose them to that. Basically, we’re bringing together all of the organizations that are doing that educational work, and working in conjunction rather than in isolation.”

To expand local interest, Calogheros says arts and design will be added, renaming the system to ‘STEAM.’

She adds Science World is the first group outside of the United States to be part of this opportunity.

“There is definitely going to be a focus on what we’re doing here in British Columbia and how that can be expanded across the country. I know the Canadian Association of Science Centres is also looking at a Canadian version of the same ecosystem-type project.”

The goal of this agreement is to implement STEAM in most major cities across Canada, and Calogheros says it’s important for kids to start learning science at a young age.

“When you see us doing outreach, it’s not just them making slime again; we’re getting them to think about combining elements to make something new. It’s really a process of learning how to test your hypotheses, learning how to question, come up with your own theories, and then prove them or disprove them.”

Northern BC will act as a pilot project for the learning system and the plan is within five years, every child in the province, regardless of location, background, or family income, will have access to STEAM.