The Prince George RCMP responded to an incident at Fern Crescent involving a bleeding male just before 9 o’clock on Thursday evening.

Officers attended the area and found the man suffering from injuries that appear to be caused by an edged weapon.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victim remains is in stable condition.

Police located and arrested a male suspect who was near the scene.

23-year old Dino Andrew Alec of Prince George who is originally from Burns Lake has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Alec was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in Prince George Provincial Court on Friday.

A search warrant is being sought for a nearby residence where the incident is believed to have taken place.