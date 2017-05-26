Local residents travelling through Prince George near City Hall tomorrow morning will see some road closures.

The 87th annual Elks May Day Parade is going to be roaming the downtown core beginning at the Civic Centre.

The floats will start west along 7th avenue, turning north onto Victoria Street; they’ll move eastbound onto 3rd Avenue, later moving south on George Street, and eventually finishing up on Lower Patricia Boulevard.

City Staff also say Lower Patricia will be closed off between Dominion and George from 7AM to 1PM for parade participants to set up.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution, follow traffic signs, and respect all flaggers.

The Elks May Day Parade itself takes place from 11AM to 1PM.