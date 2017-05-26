A local non-profit will have some new windows installed this weekend, thanks to the United Way’s Day of Caring campaign.

The Northern BC branch is lending some helping hands to the Prince George Hospice Society and its Solace Centre to fix them.

Hospice Financial Director Bernadette Goudreau says this is a much-needed facelift.

“They’re wooden window frames and they’ve been needing some help for a while. We’re really excited about it; we have 12 windows and they’re going to sand them and put a new coat of paint on them.”

She explains the Solace Centre is where local youth and adults go to receive grief support and counselling during hard times, and it’s nice to see United Way support the cause.

“Funds aren’t always available, but we’re very grateful and very excited to have this group coming in. Two or three years ago, they were ready to be done and they really needed to be done, and so now they really desperately needed to be done.”

While new windows may not seem like a big deal to most, Goudreau adds it’s important for those in recovery at Hospice to have a safe place to go.

“It’s nice when you come to a place that’s in good shape and looks nice. I know it doesn’t sound like it would make any difference, but it really does make a difference if everything’s looking nice and welcoming for them.”

Volunteers from CIBC and BC Assessment will also be helping both Saturday and Sunday.

Every year, United Way grants Hospice $5,000 for certain upgrades or purchasing supplies every year.