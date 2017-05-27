The Spruce Credit Union Kids Triathlon takes place tomorrow morning through downtown Prince George.

As a result, the City will be closing several streets and changing traffic signals, beginning as early as 6AM, until activities are finished.

The majority of competitions start along Canada Games Way, and disruptions are as follows:

Canada Games Way between Brunswick and 7th = CLOSED

7th at Dominion = 4-WAY RED-LIGHT STOP

7th / George between Quebec and Patricia = CLOSED

Quebec between 7th and 5th = PARKING LANE USE ONLY

5th between Quebec and Queensway = RIGHT LANE CLOSED

Lower Patricia between Dominion and Queensway = CLOSED NORTHBOUND

Patricia at Queensway = TRAFFIC FLAGGERS ON-SCENE

Queensway between 5th and 15th = RIGHT LANE CLOSED

Queensway at 5th = 4-WAY RED-LIGHT STOP

Queensway at 15th = TRAFFIC FLAGGERS ON-SCENE

Emergency vehicles will be the only motorists allowed in any of these areas and the City is advising people to drive cautiously.

They add to be respectful of flag persons and any kids in competition passing by.