A brand new market is opening for business today for local treasure hunters.

Hosted by Andrea’s Wickless Candles, the City Hall Market is showcasing jewellery, watches, bathroom essentials, and other materials for residents looking for that perfect present.

Spokesperson Margaret Brevik says over 25 vendors will be set up near the building’s lawn on Patricia Boulevard.

“Through the summer, we have booked eight events at the city hall as a group, and our numbers will be probably exceeding 30 individual consultants or vendors at any given time.”

She adds this has been an idea in the works since October and the committee is grateful for the City’s interest in another market.

They’re coinciding with the Prince George Farmer’s Market on 6th Avenue, and Brevik explains it’s a nice convenience for shoppers.

“We really do work well together; we actually compliment them, and they complimented. We have really good products as do they, so it was a win-win situation.”

She says the committee had to go over several regulations with the BC Farmer’s Market Association to get official credentials.

The City Hall Market will be open from 10AM to 2PM.